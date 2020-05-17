Japan Govt Reiterates Stay-at-Home Request amid Pandemic

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Sunday reiterated its stay-at-home request for people in the eight prefectures where its coronavirus state of emergency remains in effect.

Economic and fiscal policy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura, appearing on public broadcaster NHK, called for people's continued cooperation to ensure that the state of emergency is lifted within this month.

"The flow of people is increasing in downtown areas," Nishimura said. "If people become relaxed about restrictions now, the outbreak may not settle down by the end of the month," he said.

On Thursday, the government lifted the state of emergency for 39 prefectures while keeping it in place for the remaining eight prefectures including Tokyo and Osaka. The eight may see the emergency lifted as early as Thursday before it expires on May 31.

Nishimura said that even after the crisis ends, people should continue efforts to lower the risk of infection through measures such as staggered commuting and increased online use.

