Japan Faces Question of When and How to Reopen Borders

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan is facing the difficult question of when and how to ease its coronavirus-induced entry restrictions for foreign visitors, in order to kick-start an economy dependent on trade and tourism.

Reopening its borders as soon as possible is a key challenge for Japan after the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics was rescheduled to next year, due to the coronavirus pandemic. "We can't keep our nation closed forever," a Japanese government source said.

"It's hard to predict with certainty" when Japan will be able to ease entry restrictions, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference on Monday.

The government will "make the decision in a comprehensive way, based on the state of infections in each country, and other information," Suga said.

"Infections are increasing again where city lockdowns have been lifted," a senior Foreign Ministry official pointed out.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]