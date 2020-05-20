People Warned of Food Poisoning amid Rise of Take-Out Services

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--With more and more restaurants in Japan starting takeout services amid the spread of the new coronavirus, related organizations and experts have warned of food poisoning risks.

As hygiene control is extremely important for takeout services, as it usually takes a while until people eat the food after it is cooked, experts have urged both eateries and consumers to pay close attention to hygiene conditions.

One 27-year-old man in Tokyo who runs a food truck offering Asian cuisine started selling bento boxed meals in May in the Japanese capital's Sumida Ward.

He has gone to great lengths to prevent food poisoning through measures including choosing to serve bento to customers after receiving orders, instead of preparing everything beforehand, and washing and disinfecting the chopping block regularly.

Although he initially served chicken cold in order to maintain hygiene, he now warms it up after customers complained about the dish being cold.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]