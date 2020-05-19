Tokyo Governor Poll Draws Near as Virus Crisis Continues

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo gubernatorial election is drawing near, with incumbent Governor Yuriko Koike, who is expected to seek a second term as the head of the metropolitan government, attracting attention for her measures in response to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

With Koike likely to face no powerful rival candidates in the July 5 election, the country's ruling Liberal Democratic Party is seen opting to support her in the race.

At their meeting on Monday, LDP election strategy chief Hakubun Shimomura informed Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of the party's plans to give up fielding its own candidate for the gubernatorial election. The policy was approved by Abe, who is also president of the LDP.

The LDP plans to finalize its strategy for the Tokyo election by the end of this month, with supporting the incumbent governor possibly among options.

Meanwhile, opposition parties have been slow in joining forces for the election although only one month is left until the start of the election's official campaign period on June 18. They aim to put up a unified candidate against Koike.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]