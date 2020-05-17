5 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 17 (Jiji Press)--Five new cases of the coronavirus were confirmed in Tokyo on Sunday, metropolitan government sources said.

The daily number of new cases in the Japanese capital fell to its lowest level since the three marked on March 22.

Tokyo's total cases grew to 5,055.

Osaka Prefecture, western Japan, saw its number of new cases drop to zero for the first time since March 9, staying below five for the fourth straight day.

Seven new deaths from the virus were confirmed in Tokyo, bringing the country's total toll to 768.

