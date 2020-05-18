Takashimaya Reopens Main Nihonbashi Outlet

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Department store operator Takashimaya Co. <8233> reopened most of the sales floors at its flagship outlet in the Nihonbashi district in Tokyo's Chuo Ward on Monday, after the closure of about one and a half months due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.

During the closure, only the food area had been open at the Nihonbashi store.

On the day, about 20 customers wearing face masks lined up in front of the entrance while keeping a distance from each other. Most of them headed straight to the food area, leaving the clothing sales floors nearly empty.

"I'm grateful that sales of shoes and clothes have resumed, but I think it's still too early," a company worker in her 30s said.

Tokyo is among the eight prefectures remaining subject to the Japanese government's coronavirus state of emergency, which was lifted in the 39 other prefectures of the country last Thursday. But Takashimaya decided to restart operations at the Nihonbashi outlet in order to meet customer requests and maintain jobs.

