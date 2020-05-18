Staggered School Attendance Starts in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Schools in many regions in Japan kicked off Monday with staggered attendance, in preparation for the full-scale restart of classes, following the government's lifting of its coronavirus state of emergency in 39 of the nation's 47 prefectures last Thursday.

After the end of their emergency closures, schools are welcoming back students while taking measures to prevent infection among them, such as avoiding overcrowding and shortening school hours.

All elementary and junior high schools in the northeastern city of Yamagata resumed classes on Monday. At a municipally run elementary school in the capital of Yamagata Prefecture, students wearing face masks started arriving around 7:30 a.m. (10:30 p.m. Sunday GMT).

Back after the two-and-a-half-month school closure, some of them happily talked with friends. "I'm a little afraid that I may get the virus, but I look forward to seeing everybody," a second-grade boy, 7, said.

With this week as a "warm-up" period, the school will offer classes only in the morning on the first three days. A simple lunch, with only bread and milk served, will be added to the schedule on Thursday and Friday. The school timetable is slated to return to normal next week.

