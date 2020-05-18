Govt Mulling Giving Up Prosecutor Bill Enactment This Diet Session

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is considering giving up the enactment of a controversial prosecutor law revision bill during the ongoing parliamentary session, which will end on June 17, a senior government official said Monday.

The government believes it would not be the best idea to railroad the bill amid growing public criticism that the proposed law revision might jeopardize the independence of public prosecutors, informed sources said.

The government aims to handle the amendment designed to raise the retirement age for prosecutors at an extraordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament, that is expected to be convened in autumn, the sources said.

The revision is part of a package of legislation aimed at raising the retirement age for national public servants.

While setting the retirement age for prosecutors in executive posts, the proposed revision to the prosecutors offices law includes a provision that would allow the cabinet to decide tenure extensions for such senior prosecutors, including the prosecutor-general, at its discretion.

