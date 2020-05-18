Takara Bio to Release Saliva-Based PCR Test Reagent

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Takara Bio Inc. <4974> will launch a reagent for polymerase chain reaction tests for the novel coronavirus using saliva samples, it was learned Monday.

The reagent is expected to reduce medical workers' risk of infection and increase the number of PCR tests conducted in the country.

With the health ministry planning to approve a coronavirus PCR test using saliva as a sample later this month, Takara Bio will likely be able to release the reagent by the end of May at the earliest, informed sources said.

The conventional method of collecting mucus samples from nose requires skills and can trigger sneezes, boosting infection risks among medical workers.

Production of the reagent for two million PCR tests per month will become possible if it is applied in the test method used by the ministry, according to the sources.

