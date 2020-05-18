Fair Probe into WHO's Coronavirus Response Needed: Suga

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--A fair investigation into the World Health Organization's response to the novel coronavirus pandemic needs to be carried out after the pandemic is over, Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said Monday.

"A fair, independent and comprehensive probe is indispensable because the results should be convincing to the international community," Suga told a press conference.

Ahead of the WHO's annual meeting starting in Geneva later on Monday, the top Japanese government spokesman called on the United States and China to refrain from raising tensions between them over the way Beijing has dealt with the outbreak of the mysterious virus.

"Led by the WHO, the international community should work as one to cope with infectious diseases that have a grave global impact," Suga said.

Meanwhile, he made it clear that Japan supports Taiwan's participation in the WHO meeting as an observer.

