More Schoolkids Stay at Care Centers after School

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--An increasing proportion of elementary school third-graders in Japan stay at child care centers after school rather than at friends' homes, a labor ministry survey has shown.

The change in their behavior is believed to reflect a rise in the number of double-income parents, the ministry said.

The survey, conducted in May last year, covered elementary school third-graders born in May 2010. Answers were given by 24,204 children.

Asked where they spend their time after school, with multiple answers allowed, 29.1 pct of the respondents said they stay at friends' homes, down from 50.6 pct in a survey in 2010.

By contrast, the proportion that answered after-school child centers increased to 26.3 pct from 14.0 pct.

