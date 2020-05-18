All of Mount Fuji Trails to Close This Summer

Newsfrom Japan

Shizuoka, May 18 (Jiji Press)--The Shizuoka prefectural government said Monday it will close all three trails on Mount Fuji on the central Japan prefecture's side this summer, following the spread of the novel coronavirus.

On Friday, the prefectural government of Yamanashi, a Shizuoka neighbor, announced that it would shut the route on its side to the top of the Japan's tallest mountain.

All trails on the mountain will thus be closed for summer for the first time as far as is known, according to Shizuoka and Yamanashi officials.

Usually, the Fujinomiya, Subashiri and Gotenba trails on the Shizuoka side and the Yoshida trail on the Yamanashi side open between July and September.

The two prefectures made the announcements after it was decided that all of the first-aid stations and mountain huts on the routes will be closed.

