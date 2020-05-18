Japan Govt Gives Up Prosecutor Bill This Diet Session

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided on Monday to give up seeking enactment of a controversial prosecutor law revision during the ongoing session of the Diet, the nation's parliament.

"We can't proceed without the understanding of citizens," Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters at the prime minister's office.

Abe admitted that the proposed law revision has drawn "a variety of criticism." He said it will be essential to address the criticism fully, vowing to give sincere explanations about the purpose of the revision.

The Abe administration intends to focus on measures against the COVID-19 crisis for now, and to tackle the amendment, designed to raise the retirement age for prosecutors, at an extraordinary Diet session expected to be convened in autumn, after the current session ends on June 17, informed sources said.

The revision is part of a package of legislation aimed at raising the retirement age for national public servants. It includes a provision that would allow the cabinet to grant tenure extensions of up to three years at its discretion for senior prosecutors, including the prosecutor-general, beyond the statutory retirement ages.

