10 New Coronavirus Cases Found in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Ten new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Tokyo on Monday, with the daily number in the Japanese capital standing below 20 for the fourth straight day.

One new case was found in the western prefecture of Osaka, where the daily total came to zero for the first time in about two months on Sunday.

Among other prefectures designated as areas requiring special caution, the western prefectures of Kyoto and Hyogo saw no additional cases on Monday while one person was confirmed to be infected with the virus in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

