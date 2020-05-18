Japan Hospitals Turn Unprofitable amid Coronavirus Crisis

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Japanese hospitals became unprofitable in April, hit by a decrease in visits by patients on fears of coronavirus infections, preliminary survey data showed Monday.

The survey found that the rate of profitability at 1,049 hospitals across the country stood at minus 9.0 pct, down a whopping 10.0 percentage points from a year before.

The data were released by the All Japan Hospital Association, the Japan Hospital Association and the Association of Japanese Healthcare Corporations.

"It would be impossible to respond to the novel coronavirus appropriately without emergency assistance," the three organizations said. "Regional medical collapses are strongly feared."

The profitability rate fell below minus 10 pct at hospitals that accepted COVID-19 patients and were forced into temporary shutdowns due to outbreaks inside their facilities.

