Chilean Suspect Set to Be Extradited over Japanese Student Murder

Sao Paulo, May 18 (Jiji Press)--Chile's Supreme Court on Monday finalized its decision to extradite a Chilean suspect to France over the alleged murder of a Japanese woman who went missing while studying in France in December 2016.

It usually takes about two months to extradite a suspect, according to Chilean prosecutors. But it is unclear when Nicolas Zepeda Contreras, the suspect in the murder case, will be turned over to French authorities amid uncertainties over the course of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Zepeda returned to Chile shortly after the woman, Narumi Kurosaki, a student at the University of Tsukuba in the eastern Japan prefecture of Ibaraki, disappeared in Besancon in eastern France, where she had been studying.

The 29-year-old suspect, who now lives in Santiago, the capital of Chile, is on the international wanted list on suspicion of killing the Japanese woman, his former girlfriend. He has been prohibited from leaving the country and ordered to visit a police office once every week, for runaway prevention.

On April 2, the Chilean top court accepted a request from French prosecutors for the extradition of Zepeda. But the defense side challenged the ruling on April 7.

