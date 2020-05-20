Professional-Use Food in Hot Demand from Consumers in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--An increasing number of Japanese consumers are buying online high-quality foods fresh from production sites originally for use by professional cooks, at a time when many eateries remain shut or operate for shorter hours amid the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Many people are apparently trying to improve the quality of their lives with good food as they continued to be asked by authorities to refrain from going out. The moves are expected to give a new business opportunity to fishers and farmers who are struggling with plummeting demand from the food service industry, analysts said.

The number of food producers registered on online market Pocket Marche, which connects them with consumers, stood at 2,472 as of Monday, up from 1,955 as of February.

Orders taken through the website in April jumped 10 times from February, and the number of registered users has topped 140,000, according to its operator. On the site, producers can teach consumers how to cook and preserve their products, and consumers can post messages and photos of dishes they made using the items.

Since March, the operator has been supporting food producers hit by the virus crisis by establishing a dedicated section for them on the site.

