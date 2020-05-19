Sony, Microsoft Team Up on AI-Based Video Analytics Solutions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--A semiconductor unit of Sony Corp. <6758> and Microsoft Corp. will jointly develop video analytics solutions using artificial intelligence, the companies said Tuesday.

To enable better video data processing, Microsoft's Azure AI technology will be embedded on Sony-developed image sensors, which are used for digital cameras and other devices.

The solutions, which will help reduce costs and power consumption, are expected to attract demand from retailers and other businesses.

Specifically, they will likely be used to find store shelves that need to be refilled and alert people of danger at manufacturing sites, among other purposes.

In May last year, Sony, a major Japanese electronics maker and entertainment provider, and the U.S. technology giant agreed to consider forming a partnership for cloud gaming and in the areas of semiconductors and AI.

