Japan to Offer Up to 200,000 Yen to Students in Distress

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government adopted plans on Tuesday to provide up to 200,000 yen each to university and other students who are financially struggling due chiefly to the loss of part-time jobs amid the coronavirus epidemic.

The government will spend some 53 billion yen from reserves set aside under its fiscal 2020 first supplementary budget to finance the initiative, which will cover some 430,000 students.

Eligible for the program are graduate and undergraduate students at universities, students at junior, technical and vocational colleges and foreign students studying at Japanese language schools.

They are expected to receive the financial aid from the Japan Student Services Organization through the educational institutions.

Eligible students from low-income households exempted from resident tax will receive 200,000 yen per person, and other eligible students will get 100,000 yen each.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]