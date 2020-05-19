Aide to Anri Kawai Admits to Charges in Election Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Hiroshima, May 19 (Jiji Press)--A state-paid secretary to ruling party lawmaker Anri Kawai admitted Tuesday to charges of election law violation during Kawai's campaign for the House of Councillors poll last July.

At the second hearing at Hiroshima District Court, Hiroshi Tatemichi, 54, acknowledged his involvement in over-the-limit payments to campaign workers. "I was told that it was an ordinary amount of money" he said.

Kawai won her first parliamentary seat in the Upper House election from the Hiroshima prefectural constituency. She is a member of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

The defense side claimed that Tatemichi was not involved in deciding how much would be paid to campaign workers and is guilty only of assisting the wrongdoing.

Tatemichi, who refused to enter a plea in the first hearing, was to face questioning in the second hearing.

