Sony to Take Full Control of Financial Unit

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese technology giant Sony Corp. <6758> plans to take full control of subsidiary Sony Financial Holdings Inc. <8729>, apparently aiming to strengthen its fintech business, or financial services using information technology, it was learned Tuesday.

The financial business is one of Sony's core operations, accounting for some 15 pct of its consolidated revenue.

Sony Financial, listed on the first section of the Tokyo Stock Exchange, has life and nonlife insurers, and a bank under its wing. Sony has an equity stake of about 65 pct in Sony Financial.

