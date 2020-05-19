Fujifilm Eyes AI Analysis of Coronavirus-Caused Pneumonia

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Fujifilm Corp. said Tuesday it has begun developing an artificial intelligence-based system to analyze the conditions of pneumonia caused by the novel coronavirus and evaluate the efficacy of treatments for the disease.

The system will use AI-equipped software to identify pathological changes from images produced by computed tomography and quantify the changes. Fujifilm initially developed this technology with Kyoto University for analyzing interstitial pneumonia.

The company now plans to launch joint study with the Kanagawa Cardiovascular and Respiratory Center in Yokohama on the application of the imaging pneumonia diagnosis support system to coronavirus patients and then ask several other medical institutions treating such patients to join the study.

Hoping to help reduce the burden of doctors and develop effective treatments, Fujifilm aims to put the system into practical use by next March, the Japanese company said.

