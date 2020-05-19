5 New Coronavirus Cases Found in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Five new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Tokyo on Tuesday, with the daily number in the Japanese capital standing below 20 for the fifth straight day.

The daily count in Tokyo was the same as on Sunday, when it marked the lowest level since late March.

In the whole of Japan, 27 people were newly confirmed positive for the virus on Tuesday, while five infected people, including in Tokyo and Osaka, were reported to have died.

The government will determine on Thursday whether to lift the state of emergency over the coronavirus for eight prefectures including Tokyo. Its criteria for lifting the measure includes whether the number of new infection cases in the past week is 0.5 or below per 100,000 people.

As of Tuesday, the number of new infections in the week from Thursday stands at 73, which brings the rate of infections above 0.5.

