BOJ to Hold Extraordinary Policy Meeting on Fri.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--The Bank of Japan said Tuesday that it will hold an extraordinary monetary policy meeting on Friday.

The meeting will begin at 9 a.m. (midnight Thursday GMT), the central bank said.

At its previous policymaking meeting late last month, the BOJ decided on additional easing measures to mitigate the economic impacts of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]