Japan Restaurant Chain Ootoya to Launch Frozen Meals

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese restaurant chain operator Ootoya Holdings Co. <2705> said Tuesday that it will launch frozen versions of its popular menu items, aiming to cater to home-related demand amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The company will release eight frozen dishes at 22 restaurants in Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa on Wednesday.

The eight will include the most popular dish of "Tori to Yasai no Kurozuan" (fried chicken and vegetables with black vinegar sauce), priced at 580 yen, and "Saba Shioyaki," (salt-grilled mackerel), priced at 520 yen.

Priced at 550 yen, a hamburger steak dish will become available as an exclusive item on the frozen menu lineup.

Ootoya Holdings hope to draw demand mainly from aged people who cannot frequently visit restaurants far from their homes.

