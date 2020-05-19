Tokyo's Coronavirus-Relief Spending to Swell to 1 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan government announced Tuesday a 583.2-billion-yen supplementary budget plan for fiscal 2020 featuring 93 billion yen in additional compensation chiefly for business suspension caused by the extended state of emergency over the novel coronavirus.

With the fresh extra budget for the year through next March, the capital's spending on relief programs for struggling businesses and households and other measures to cope with the virus crisis will swell to some 1 trillion yen from 800 billion yen estimated when the first supplementary budget was passed by the metropolitan assembly in April.

According to the new extra budget plan, small businesses will receive up to 1 million yen for suspending or shortening operations at the request of the metropolitan government until the end of May, when the extended emergency is scheduled to be removed. The same amount was offered for business that responded positively to such requests during the original emergency period through May 6 under the initial extra budget.

Besides the second round of the so-called "cooperation benefits," the Tokyo government earmarked 304.1 billion yen in costs for expanding the lending facility for small and medium-sized firms to 2.5 trillion yen.

To beef up medical services, 20.1 billion yen was set aside for making sure the acceptance and transport of coronavirus patients for treatment and 1 billion yen for subsidizing individuals' costs to receive polymerase chain reaction, or PCR, tests and antigen tests.

