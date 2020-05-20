Japanese Retailers, Eateries Resuming Operations

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Retailers and eateries in Japan are gradually restarting operations, as the central government lifted its state of emergency over the new coronavirus outbreak for many prefectures last week and local governments began easing their business suspension requests.

Department store operator Matsuya Co. <8237> is poised to reopen the food area at its outlet in Tokyo's upscale Ginza district on Monday and fully bring the store back online on June 1.

Industry peer H2O Retailing Corp. <8242> plans to fully reopen 15 of its 16 department stores, including the flagship Hankyu outlet in the western city of Osaka, on Thursday.

But it is uncertain how many customers will return to the Japanese department stores, with the country still crippled by the virus crisis.

Takashimaya Co. <8233> is stepping up its efforts to normalize business. On Thursday, the department store operator will fully reopen its two outlets in the city of Kyoto, western Japan, that are the only Takashimaya stores suspending operations for all sections except the food areas.

