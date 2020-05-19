COVID-19 Emergency Seen to Be Lifted in 3 Western Japan Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government is seen as likely to lift the ongoing state of emergency over the COVID-19 epidemic in the three western prefectures of Kyoto, Osaka and Hyogo this week, but unlikely to do so in Tokyo and the northern prefecture of Hokkaido.

Eight prefectures, also including Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba, all bordering Tokyo, are currently subject to the state of emergency. On Thursday, the government is slated to decide whether to release each of them from the emergency.

"New infections have decreased significantly (in the eight prefectures) from the time when the emergency was declared (in early April)," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference on Tuesday.

Last Thursday, the government lifted the COVID-19 emergency in 39 of the country's 47 prefectures, while indicating that it will also end the emergency in the remaining eight prefectures even before the end of the emergency period on May 31, if certain conditions are met there.

The conditions include 0.5 or lower in the number of new infections per population of 100,000 in the last week.

