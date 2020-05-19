LDP to Demand Govt Make My Number-Deposit Account Link Mandatory

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party outlined Tuesday its proposal to make it mandatory to link social security and tax identification numbers with individual deposit accounts.

The LDP will call on the government to introduce related bills to an ordinary session of the Diet next year, party officials said.

Designed party to prevent fraudulent welfare use and tax evasion, the system to link the so-called My Numbers and deposit accounts was introduced in January 2018. But the system has not been used widely due chiefly to strong concerns among taxpayers over disclosing their private financial information to the government.

The LDP aims to achieve its target of obliging all people with My Numbers to establish the link with their accounts by touting the convenience of smoothly receiving benefits from the government in times of disasters, while highlighting the ongoing turmoil over the 100,000-yen cash handout program to alleviate the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

After briefing LDP policy chief Fumio Kishida about the draft proposal earlier on Tuesday, Yoshitaka Shindo, a former internal affairs minister and the head of the party's project team for the My Number issue, told reporters that the "string attachment" is a longtime challenge.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]