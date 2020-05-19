Sharp Veep Nomura to Succeed Tai as Pres.

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, May 19 (Jiji Press)--Japanese electronics maker Sharp Corp. <6753> on Tuesday announced the appointment of Executive Vice President Katsuaki Nomura as president and chief operating officer.

Nomura, 63, will take over the presidency from Tai Jeng-wu, 68, who holds the post along with the titles of chairman and chief executive officer.

This is the first change of president since Sharp came under the umbrella of Taiwan's Hon Hai Precision Industry Co. in 2016.

The appointment will take effect after a general meeting of shareholders June 25. Tai will stay on as chairman and CEO.

At a teleconference, Nomura said he was sounded out by Tai about his appointment in late March.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]