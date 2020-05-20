Tokyo COVID-19 Bed Vacancy Rate Improves to 60 Pct

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--The bed vacancy rate for coronavirus patients at Tokyo hospitals stood at 60 pct as of May 13, up sharply from below 10 pct as of May 1, health ministry data have shown.

The figures were part of the ministry's data about the numbers of hospital beds secured for coronavirus patients and of hospitalized patients across the country.

Improvement in the medical services situation, including the numbers of vacant hospital beds and patients with grave symptoms, is among the criteria cited by a government expert panel for lifting the COVID-19 state of emergency for Tokyo and seven other prefectures.

According to the ministry, the number of hospitalized coronavirus patients as of May 1 stood at 1,832 against 2,000 beds secured in Tokyo, meaning over 90 pct of the beds were occupied in the capital.

On May 11, the number of secured beds increased to 3,300, but hospitalized patients decreased to 1,511.

