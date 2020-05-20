Fish-Shaped Soy Sauce Bottles Now Used for Sanitizer

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Tiny fish-shaped soy sauce bottles that usually come with bento boxed meals have been converted for use to hold sanitizer, after a maker of the product faced massive inventories amid the coronavirus outbreak, which has led people to eat at home.

The sanitizer-containing soy sauce bottles are distributed for free, mainly to restaurants selling takeout meals.

Ohishiya, the maker of the bottles based in the city of Konosu, Saitama Prefecture, just north of Tokyo, had faced high inventories because of cancellations of orders in Japan following a drop in demand for bento, including "ekiben," sold at train stations, and closures of food plants in Europe, major clients for the firm, amid city lockdowns due to the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Tokyo-based electronic device maker Clear Electron started selling a sanitizer in March, but low name recognition was an issue for the company.

Ohishiya and Clear Electron teamed up for the use of the soy sauce bottles for the sanitizer, based on a proposal from an advertising company at a time when more and more eateries had started to offer takeout and delivery services following business suspension requests from authorities in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

