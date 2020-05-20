Lower House Panel on Constitution to Meet on May 28

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's ruling and opposition parties agreed Wednesday to hold a meeting of the House of Representatives' Commission on the Constitution on May 28.

The Lower House panel will meet for the first time during the ongoing ordinary session of the Diet, the country's parliament.

The meeting schedule is expected to be approved formally by senior panel members from the ruling and opposition parties on Thursday.

The forthcoming meeting will feature free discussions on issues related to revising the national referendum law for a possible vote on constitutional amendment, as well as restricting related commercials.

The Liberal Democratic Party-Komeito ruling bloc aims to enact a revision to the referendum law during the current session.

