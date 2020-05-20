Japan Convenience Store Sales Fall Record 10.6 Pct in April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Sales at convenience stores in Japan in April plunged 10.6 pct from a year before to 778.1 billion yen on a same-store basis, marking the steepest monthly fall on record, an industry group said Wednesday.

The dive reflected a sharp decrease in customers mainly in metropolitan areas, with convenience stores in business districts forced to shut or cut business hours due to the spread of the new coronavirus, according to the Japan Franchise Association.

The previous record drop was the 7.5 pct in July 2009.

