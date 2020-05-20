Bug Found on Online Job Subsidy Application System

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Japan's labor ministry said Wednesday that a glitch has been found in an online application system for employment adjustment subsidies, expanded in the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The ministry is investigating the cause of the error, but the bug is unlikely to be fixed within the day.

According to the ministry, companies that register their email addresses are each issued an identification code inside the system.

The glitch caused multiple companies registering at the same time to be issued the same ID, allowing them to view information that had been inputted by other companies with the same code. The compromised information included the names of employees of applicant companies, telephone numbers and email addresses.

The ministry is investigating how many companies were issued the same IDs. The ministry said it received more than 10 inquiries related to the bug after the email registration website opened just before 10 a.m. Wednesday (1 a.m. GMT).

