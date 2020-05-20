5 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Five new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Tokyo on Wednesday, with the daily number in the Japanese capital standing below 10 for the second consecutive day, metropolitan government officials said.

A total of eight new infection cases were found in Japan. One death was confirmed in Toyama Prefecture, central Japan, bringing the total death toll linked to the virus in the country to 787.

