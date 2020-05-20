Visitors to Japan Dive 99.9 Pct in April

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--The estimated number of foreign visitors to Japan in April dived 99.9 pct from a year before to 2,900 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Japan National Tourism Organization said Wednesday.

The monthly figure fell below 10,000 for the first time since the JNTO started the survey in 1964.

The number of visitors logged a record fall for the second straight month. In March, visitors to Japan decreased 93.0 pct.

Travel demand evaporated due chiefly to entry and departure restrictions imposed by countries and regions across the globe in efforts to prevent the spread of the virus.

In April, the number of visitors from South Korea, Taiwan and the United States each stood at 300. Japan had 200 visitors each from mainland China and Vietnam, according to the government-affiliated organization.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]