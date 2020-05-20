"Minpaku" Lodging Properties Drop in Number for 1st Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--The number of "minpaku" private lodging properties in Japan posted the first decline on a monthly basis after continued rises since the 2018 enforcement of the new minpaku law, a survey by the Japan Tourism Agency showed Wednesday.

The number of minpaku properties stood at 21,176 as of May 11, down from 21,385 as of April 10, the survey showed.

The drop reflected a plunge in the number of foreign visitors to Japan amid the spread of the new coronavirus.

Minpaku operators lend the whole or part of their housing units to users for a fee. The new law, enforced in June 2018, made such services legal if operators make a report to local governments.

Thanks to an increase in the number of foreign visitors, the number of minpaku properties had risen, but travel restrictions and voluntary business suspensions amid the coronavirus pandemic have hit the minpaku business.

