Panasonic to Close Appliance Plant in Thailand

Osaka, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Panasonic Corp. <6752> will shut down a washing machine and refrigerator plant near Bangkok, Thailand, in late March 2021, informed sources said Wednesday.

Production there will be transferred to a plant near Hanoi, Vietnam, the sources said.

The move is part of the Japanese electronics maker's efforts to keep it competitive against South Korean and Chinese rivals.

The Thai plant started operations in 1979. It will end washing machine production in late September and refrigerator output in late October.

Panasonic will also close a research and development facility at the plant in late September.

