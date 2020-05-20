Emperor, Empress Express Gratitude to Medical Workers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 20 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako thanked medical workers Wednesday for their dedication to the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The imperial couple expressed their gratitude during a meeting at their Akasaka residence with Japanese Red Cross Society President Yoshiharu Otsuka and others to learn about what are actually going on at the front line in the battle.

According to the Imperial Household Agency, the Emperor said at the outset of the meeting, "I express my feelings of deep respect and gratitude" for efforts by many medical workers.

"I hope they will pay close attention to their own health so they can continue to work," he said while mentioning medical goods supply shortages and "thoughtless prejudice" against medical workers.

The Emperor and Empress have already received briefings on the coronavirus situation from medical and economic experts.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]