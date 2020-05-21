June G-7 Summit May Be Held In Person: Trump

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, May 20 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Donald Trump said Wednesday that the leaders of the Group of Seven major powers may meet in person at their annual summit slated for June, instead of an online format planned in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Trump, who chairs this year's summit, said on Twitter that he is considering hosting the session at the Camp David presidential retreat near Washington around the planned dates of June 10-12.

Holding the meeting in person would symbolize normalization, Trump said, noting that the United States is recovering from the virus crisis and that other G-7 member countries "are also beginning their comeback." The six other members of the G-7 forum are Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy and Japan.

At a press conference in Tokyo, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said that Trump's remarks "apparently represent his wish to bring the world economy back to normal quickly."

"Japan and the United States are always communicating with each other closely, and the U.S. side contacted us" on the possibility of holding the G-7 summit in person, Suga said.

