Japan to Lift Coronavirus Emergency in 3 Prefectures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government on Thursday obtained approval from an advisory panel of its plans to lift the coronavirus state of emergency for Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo prefectures.

The cancellation of the emergency for the three western Japan prefectures will be made official at a government meeting later on Thursday after a parliamentary hearing.

Economic and fiscal policy minister Yasutoshi Nishimura said the three prefectures all saw the number of new coronavirus cases in the past week stay below 0.5 per 100,000 people, meeting the criteria for ending the state of emergency.

Medical care and monitoring systems are also sufficient there, Nishimura said.

The state of emergency will remain in place for Tokyo and neighboring Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa prefectures as well as Hokkaido.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]