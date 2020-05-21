U.S. Arrests 2 Men Suspected of Helping Ghosn's Escape

Newsfrom Japan

New York, May 20 (Jiji Press)--U.S. authorities on Wednesday arrested a former U.S. Army special forces soldier and his son, both wanted by Japan for their alleged involvement in helping former Nissan Motor Co. <7201> Chairman Carlos Ghosn's escape from Japan to Lebanon.

The Japanese government had requested U.S. authorities to arrest the two--Michael Taylor and his son, Peter,--with an eye on their extradition to Japan, according to U.S. court records. Japan and the United States have a criminal extradition treaty.

Ghosn fled to Lebanon late last year while the former auto tycoon was out on bail awaiting trial in Japan over his alleged financial misconduct.

The Taylors appeared in a videoconference hearing held by a federal court in Massachusetts on Wednesday and received explanations from a judge about the procedures for their extradition to Japan.

The Japanese government has not made an official request for the two men's extradition yet, according to a prosecutor. Tokyo needs to make such a request within 45 days of the arrest.

