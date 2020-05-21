Top Tokyo Prosecutor Kurokawa Tenders Resignation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Hiromu Kurokawa, the embattled chief of the Tokyo High Public Prosecutors Office, on Thursday tendered his resignation, admitting gambling on mahjong during Japan's coronavirus state of emergency.

The resignation of the 63-year-old superintending prosecutor is shaking the political foundation of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's administration, already hit by drops in public support amid mounting criticism of its response to the novel coronavirus crisis.

Kurokawa's resignation will be approved at a cabinet meeting Friday. He admitted that he played mahjong for money with employees of newspaper publishers on May 1 and 13.

The developments followed an unprecedented cabinet decision in late January to allow Kurokawa, reportedly close to Abe's administration, to stay in his post beyond the retirement age.

On Kurokawa's submission of his resignation, Abe told reporters: "As prime minister, I'm of course responsible. I sincerely accept criticism."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]