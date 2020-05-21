11 New Coronavirus Cases Confirmed in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Eleven new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Tokyo on Thursday, the metropolitan government said.

Japan's capital saw a double-digit number of newly confirmed cases for the first time in three days. The daily number stood at five each on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The number of new infections per 100,000 population in the past week stood at 0.42, better than the target of 0.5 in the government-set criteria for judging whether the COVID-19 state of emergency should be lifted.

The metropolitan government also said that 58 infection cases between April 7 and May 3 had not been reported. In addition, six cases were counted twice, and five negative cases had been reported as positive.

As a result, Tokyo's cumulative infection number was 47 larger in net than had been announced. Including the 11 cases reported Thursday, the capital's total number stood at 5,133, the metropolitan government said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]