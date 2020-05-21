Tokyo Confirms 11 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Eleven new cases of the novel coronavirus were confirmed in Tokyo on Thursday, the metropolitan government said.

Japan's capital saw a double-digit number of newly confirmed cases for the first time in three days. The daily number stood at five each on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Japan's cumulative death toll linked to the virus grew by three to 800, with the new fatal cases confirmed in Chiba Prefecture, east of Tokyo, the western prefecture of Ehime and the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]