Osaka Removes Most of Its Biz Suspension Requests

Osaka, May 21 (Jiji Press)--The Osaka prefectural government Thursday decided to remove most of its business suspension requests as the central government lifted the state of emergency for the western Japan prefecture.

The Osaka government approved the restart of the Universal Studios Japan theme park in Osaka, the capital of the prefecture, and the removal of business hour restrictions on restaurants and bars.

But it will continue to call for voluntary restrictions on holding large events and taking part in leisure activities.

The lifting of business suspension requests will take effect Saturday.

Prefectural schools will resume class in stages from June 1. School activities including club activities and events will have a full-fledged restart June 15.

