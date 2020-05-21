ANA to Require All Passengers to Wear Masks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--All Nippon Airways said Thursday it will require from June 1 all passengers to wear face masks to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Disposable masks will be given to passengers who do not have one. Those not wearing masks could be refused to board.

The request is aimed to "dispel anxieties felt between passengers," ANA said.

The carrier also said it will cancel about 70 pct of domestic flights scheduled to be operated in June, compared with about 85 pct in May.

Although travel demand remains sluggish amid the coronavirus crisis, ANA decided to fly more planes next month in view of a pickup in seat reservations.

