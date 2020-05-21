Daiwa Securities to Hire Workers Year-Round amid Outbreak

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, May 21 (Jiji Press)--Daiwa Securities Group Inc. <8601> will continue hiring activities year-round in 2020 because the coronavirus outbreak has made it difficult to hold job interviews, President Seiji Nakata has said.

"We'll make it close to an all-year hiring system as we want to get good human resources," Nakata told a recent interview, indicating a positive stance on hiring more workers than its initial plan.

Daiwa Securities Group plans to hire 360 new workers by spring 2021. The company aims to secure some next month.

"Students feel worried about job-hunting activities via the internet," Nakata said, attributing the all-year hiring plan to consideration for job-hunting students.

If the start of the Japanese school year is moved to September from April as proposed by some, more companies will switch to full-year hiring systems, Nakata said, adding that his company's latest move may be the first step toward the future introduction of a full-year hiring system.

