Businesses Reopening while Staying Alert to Second Coronavirus Wave

Tokyo/Osaka, May 22 (Jiji Press)--Businesses are reopening in Japan as the state of emergency over the novel coronavirus crisis has been lifted more widely, while taking precautions against a second wave of infections.

Their antivirus efforts are focused on avoiding "three Cs" situations where infections are more likely to occur: crowds, close proximity and closed spaces.

Hankyu Hanshin Department Stores Inc.'s Hankyu Umeda outlet in the city of Osaka fully reopened Thursday, when the three western Japan prefectures of Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo emerged from the coronavirus emergency.

The store set up thermography cameras at its entrances to check the temperatures of shoppers. To prevent crowds from forming, it is asking customers to refrain from visiting the store during busy hours and to come in small groups.

Tokyo-based department store operator Matsuya Co. <8237> will fully reopen its store in the capital's upscale Ginza shopping district on June 1. It will have dedicated entrances and exits floor by floor so that it will be easier for shoppers to move in one direction.

